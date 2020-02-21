Jerry L. Franklin
May 16, 1934- February 20, 2020

COLONA — Jerry L. Franklin, 85, of Colona, Ill., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, IL.

Services will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date.

Jerry was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on May 16, 1934, to Benjamin and Dorothy (Daugherty) Franklin. He married Grace Hintz and later married June O’Haver in 1988.

Jerry was a semi driver for over 40 years, retiring from Advance Transportation. He was a member of the Moline Archery Club, various bowling leagues and was an avid Braves fan.

Survivors include daughters, Pam Franklin-Fugate, of Moline, Michelle (Shawn) Brenner Long, of Highland, Ind., and Morgan Franklin, of Colona, Ill.; son, Brent (Teresa Davis) Franklin, of Jefferson, Ga; stepchildren, Tara and Tracy O’Haver, of Colona, Ill.; sister, Deanna (Mike) Wilson, of Moline; brothers, Gene Franklin, of Paducah, Ky., Victor Franklin, of Philip, S.D., Michael (Julie) Franklin, of Marion, Iowa; Dewain (Betsy) Franklin, of Largo, Fla., Richard Frankli,n of Milan, Ill., and Dan (Lori) Franklin, of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; sons, Bradley G. Franklin and Bruce W. Franklin; and sisters, Joann Smith, Marilyn Lane and Janet Brenner.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

