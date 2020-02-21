May 16, 1934- February 20, 2020

COLONA — Jerry L. Franklin, 85, of Colona, Ill., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, IL.

Services will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on May 16, 1934, to Benjamin and Dorothy (Daugherty) Franklin. He married Grace Hintz and later married June O’Haver in 1988.

Jerry was a semi driver for over 40 years, retiring from Advance Transportation. He was a member of the Moline Archery Club, various bowling leagues and was an avid Braves fan.