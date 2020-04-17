Jeraldine (Jerrie) Bohn Clewell

Jerrie was born June 27, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa. She attended the University of Dubuque and married Allen Clewell on Jan. 3, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa. While Allen was employed by John Deere, they lived overseas for several years. Jerrie and Allen, along with their children, were the first John Deere family to relocate overseas. They spent many enjoyable years in Monterrey, Mexico, and Rosario and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jerrie served on several bi-national cultural center boards and was instrumental in organizing English-speaking theatre groups in both countries. After moving back to Moline, she served as President of the YWCA, Chairman of Short Hills Ladies Golfers, and on the Board of the Moline Public Hospital Auxiliary. She also served 10 years as Fire and Police Commissioner for the City of Moline. She was Rock Island County Republican Chairwoman, and in 1984 attended the Republican Convention in Dallas as an alternate delegate. She worked as a political consultant and manager for several state representative campaigns.