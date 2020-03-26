July 28, 1940-march 26, 2020

HILLSDALE — James “Jim” Griffin, age 79, of Hillsdale, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the visitation and service are private at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Pleasant Point Cemetery. Please share a phone call with the family, or offer a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Jim was born on July 28, 1940, in Moline, to Lloyd and Ruth (Hofstetter) Griffin. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1958. On July 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Kay Ivers in Hillsdale, Ill.

Jim was a master craftsman and owned Griffin Construction. In later years he was also an outside contractor for John Deere in their Display Shop. He was proud to have hand-crafted the tee markers for the John Deere Classic for 15 years. Jim was the finest finish carpenter around.