November 27, 2019

MOLINE — Ishwari Upadhyaya, 76, of Moline, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Cremation rites will immediately follow.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Friday, November 29, 2019
3:00PM-6:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
