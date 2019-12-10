February 19, 1933-December 3, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — H. Earl Edwards, 86, of Rock Island, fell asleep on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at his home. Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

Earl retired from Oscar Mayer. He enjoyed fishing and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. The love of his life was his ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter, Alecia (Malcolm), of Louisiana; sons, Dennis (Margaret) Edwards, of Fairview Heights, Ill., Byron (Floreisha) Washington, of Columbia, Mo.; brothers, Royce (Judy) Edwards, of Silvis, Ray, of Mississippi, Antonio and Andre Mattox, of East St. Louis, Ill.; sisters, Lillian Harrington, Davenport, Leora Woods, Minnie Houston, of Mississippi; as well as grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister and his parents.