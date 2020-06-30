H. Darlene Traynor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 15, 1927-June 30, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Darlene Traynor, 92, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hope Creek Nursing Home.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Rock Island Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed; it can be found under Darlene’s obituary online.

Darlene was born on Dec. 15, 1927, in Kirksville, Mo. She married Patrick Traynor in 1972 in Rock Island. Darlene was a talented artist specializing in watercolor, photography and enjoyed jewelry making. Darlene was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.

Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.

