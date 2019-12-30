February 27, 1938-December 26, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Gloria J. VanSickle, 81, of East Moline, formerly of Colona, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Gloria was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of Carson H. and Dorothy (Perkins) White and raised by her grandparents, John D. and Annie E. White. She married Robert D. VanSickle on March 14, 1959, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2013. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, gardening and playing the organ.

Survivors include her children, Carol (Raymond) Rockwell, East Moline, Diana VanSickle, East Moline; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Martinez, East Moline; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Cayden and Lilyana Martinez; two stepgrandchildren, Tom Rockwell, Moline, Reanne Salinas, Arizona; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Maddelyn, Wesley and Libby Rockwell, and Julian Salinas.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.