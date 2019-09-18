February 22, 1930-September 16, 2019
MOLINE — Funeral services for Fernando 'Frannie' Duran, 89, of Moline, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Ill. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Mr. Duran died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Frannie was born Feb 22, 1930, in Moline, the son of Vincent and Maria (Espinosa) Perez Duran. He married Cleo Aguirre in October of 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. He was a proud John Deere worker, retiring from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, in 1987, after 37 years of service. He loved to golf and shoot pool. He was a Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Frannie was quite the socialite, tending bar at several fine local establishments over the years.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Duran (Jeff Jones) Rockford, Ill., Linda Duran, Moline, and Joseph (Kimberly) Duran, Silvis; grandchildren, Michael Belman, Racheal and Matthew Verdugo, Vincent Duran, Amanda (Paul) Kerschieter, Emily Duran, Dean and Stephanie Jones; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Harry Perez, Moline, Esther McCullough, Moline; and his special friend of 42 years, Ethel Derrick, Geneseo, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Belman; siblings, Julia (William) Hernandez, Angela (Julian) Belman, Joseph Perez, Josephine Perez, Rito Perez and three infant siblings; sister-in-law, Ethel Perez; brother-in-law, Earl McCullough.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, UnityPoint Hospice.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their excellent care.