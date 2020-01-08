LE CLAIRE — Erle W. Glaus, 81, of Le Claire, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Private burial at a later date. Memorials in Erle’s name may be made to the King’s Harvest Animal Rescue.

Erle was born on April 28, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Lloyd and Mae Glaus. He graduated from Moline High School in 1956. Erle was united in marriage to his Junior High sweetheart, Carol Martens, on Jan. 7, 1957, and they had four children. Erle joined the United States Air Force and served for four years. He owned and operated Newhouse Inc., Century 21 Scott County Realty, and Sebastian Home, and never stopped doing what he loved. Erle was the Past President of the Scott County Home Builders Association. He loved playing cards, reading books and watching the birds out of the window. Erle was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Most of all, Erle loved being with his family.