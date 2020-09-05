× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald K. Graham

February 25, 1939-September 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Donald K. Graham, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence.

Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donald was born on February 25, 1939 in Kewanee, IL. He married Frances “Addie” Hume in 1961 in Bloomington, IL. Donald was a driver for Nabisco, worked for the Rock Island and Dri Line Railroads, and later drove for Gless Brother’s Trucking, Blue Grass.

Donald enjoyed fishing, bowling, leather working, and electric trains. He will be remembered for his love to dance. In the late 1970’s he was active with Milan Little League Baseball.

Donald is survived by his wife, Frances “Addie” Graham, Rock Island; children, Mary (Edward) Templeton, Milan, Donna Graham, Oklahoma, Katherine (Clinton) Irwin, Rock Island, Keith Graham, Rock Island, and Wes (Lauri) Graham, Colona; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and multiple brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dick Graham.

Online condolences may be left to Donald’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.