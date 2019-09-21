February 23, 1952-September 20, 2019
MOLINE — Darrell Dean Spencer Jr., 67, of Moline, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Overlook Village in Moline.
Dean was born to Darrell and Nell Spencer on Feb. 23, 1952, in Eugene, Ore. He grew up near Centerville, Iowa, with his five sisters and one brother. After graduating high school, he served proudly in the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Program for six years before being honorably discharged. After his time in the military, Dean also studied pre-med before directing his energy to raising a family.
Dean met his wife, Peggy, while stationed in Connecticut during the spring of 1974. They were married on June 30th of the same year. They had three children, Darrell, Andrea and Mariah.
He was preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Judy Coe; and his brother, Randy Spencer.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sisters, Linda Olsen, Carolyn Bussetto, Priscilla Brown and Grace Tuttle; as well as all three children. He has several grandchildren and extended family who loved and cherished him, including: Isaac, Morgan, Dimitri and Emberlyn.
Dean loved being outdoors with his dog Kane and his several horses. He worked as an industrial electrician at ALCOA, spending his evening hours on the farm. Dean was nicknamed Superman by his family, as he was the strongest and hardest-working man they ever knew.
A celebration of life gathering and dinner will be held at the Viking Club in Moline on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Participants should meet at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline at 1:15 p.m. Donations in honor of Dean can be given to the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.