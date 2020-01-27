Connie M. Saey

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the services. Cremation rites will take place following the services, and inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, at a later date.

Connie was born on Feb. 7, 1945, in Moline, the daughter of Alex and Oline (Beaty) Allardyce. She married Michael P. Saey on Nov. 2, 1963, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2018. She previously worked as a secretary at Illini Hospital. Connie enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards. She also liked to travel and cook for her family. She was an active and caring grandmother who loved attending all of her grandchildren’s events.