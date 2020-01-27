Connie M. Saey
EAST MOLINE

Connie M. Saey

{{featured_button_text}}
Connie M. Saey

February 7, 1945-January 27, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Connie M. Saey, 74, of East Moline, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the services. Cremation rites will take place following the services, and inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, at a later date.

Connie was born on Feb. 7, 1945, in Moline, the daughter of Alex and Oline (Beaty) Allardyce. She married Michael P. Saey on Nov. 2, 1963, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2018. She previously worked as a secretary at Illini Hospital. Connie enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards. She also liked to travel and cook for her family. She was an active and caring grandmother who loved attending all of her grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Kris) Saey, Rockton, Kris (Kurt) Mirimanian, Silvis; grandchildren, Kayla (Forrest) Wiltfang, South Beloit, Ill., Danielle Saey, Loves Park. Ill., Hannah Mirimanian, Silvis, Allison Mirimanian, Silvis; one great-grandchild, Avery; brother, Robert (Irene) Allardyce, Ft. Myers, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one sister.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Saey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News