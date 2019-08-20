October 8, 1944-August 18, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Connie E. Kirk, 74, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in ManorCare, Davenport.
Visitation is 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with The Rev. Ed Kuriscak officiating. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the funeral, and private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Moline.
The former Connie Elaine Metcalfe was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa, to James and Evelyn (Ziegenhorn) Metcalfe. She graduated from Bettendorf High School and married Thomas Kirk on Sept. 11, 1964. He died March 10, 2003. She was a post press operator for the Moline Dispatch. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, fishing, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and, later in life, going to auctions. Her family was important to her, especially her grandchildren.
Connie is survived by two sons, Douglas Kirk and his wife, Rebecca, of East Moline, and Benjamin Kirk and his fiancée, Lynette Bisanz, of Coal Valley; six grandchildren, Stephany, William, Elizabeth, Habel, Zachary and Anna Kirk; sisters, Joyce Marshall, of Florida, Linda Johnson, of Bettendorf, Carolyn Niers, of Davenport, and Marsha Kriner, of Bettendorf; a special friend, Gary Langan, of Hillsdale; and many nieces and nephews.
