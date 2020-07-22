× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 12, 1931-May 7, 2020

MOLINE — Charles Kenneth Stralow, 89, of Moline, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.

Private graveside will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. His live-streamed service can be viewed at 10:45am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 on Rafferty Funeral Home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad Cities Woodturners Club, The American Red Cross, or Riverbend Food Bank. Chuck was born during a snowstorm on January 12, 1931, the son of Carl and Alma (Folkers) Stralow, in Morrison, Illinois on the family farm. The good doctor arrived by horse-drawn sleigh and charged two chickens for his services. Chuck married Kay Marie Hansen on August 3, 1958 in the Cordova Baptist Church.

Chuck received his Bachelor’s degree in Math Education and Industrial Arts from the former Western Illinois State Teachers College in 1953. Chuck retired in 1983 from John Deere Plow-Planter Works as Manager of Engineering Services, after 28 years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed teaching Computer Aided Drafting at Hamilton Technical College and Physics at Scott Community College.