July 29, 1941-October 29, 2018
MOLINE — Carla Ann Harrison, 77, of Moline, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Carla was born July 29, 1941, in Morrison, the daughter of Carley and Thelma Blagg Harrison. She graduated from Lyndon High School in 1959 and later graduated from Millikin University in Decatur.
She was employed as a music teacher in the Rock Island school system for many years retiring in 1994. In her younger years, Carla was very active in 4H.
Survivors include her cousin, Mary Ellen Hunt-Rogers, of Lyndon, and several other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sharon Nichols.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 46 Grove Street, Prophetstown. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Lyndon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Lyndon Area Historical Society, 405 4th Street West, P.O. Box 112, Lyndon, IL 61261.
