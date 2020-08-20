Arlyn C. Anderson Obit

ERIE-Arlyn C. Anderson, 85, of Erie passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, peacefully at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Loraine United Methodist Church, Prophetstown. Reverends Keith Bradley and Rod Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at Loraine Cemetery, Prophetstown. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Loraine United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, or Honor Flight.

Arlyn was born on July 23, 1935 to Ivor and Amelia Anderson, in rural Erie. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1953. He married Mildred “Susie” Gainey on November 24, 1957 in Geneseo and together they had 4 children. Arlyn was a passionate lifetime farmer in Loraine Township, retiring at age 80. He was active in the community as a board member of the former Farmer’s Mutual Electric Company and a dedicated member of Loraine United Methodist Church. He loved to compete in antique tractor pulls with his Oliver tractor. He was always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved spending time with his family and took great pleasure in watching his kids, grandkids and great grandkids grow up.