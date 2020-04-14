January 20, 1919-April 13, 2020
SILVIS — Anlah “Nadine” Skinner, 101, of Silvis, passed away April 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her three loving daughters.
Private family services will be Thursday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Services will be live-streamed on the Schroder Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials may be made to Moline Church of Christ.
Anlah was born Jan. 20, 1919, in Knoxville, Mo., the daughter of Jess and Grace Bisbee Gorham. She married Guy Skinner on May 6, 1936, in Liberty, Mo. He passed away June 16, 1989. Nadine retired as head supervisor at Fresh Pac Candy Co. She was an active member of Moline Church of Christ for the last 66 years and was the oldest original member of the church. Nadine was proud to be able to live in her home for the last 76 years with the assistance of her three girls. She was an avid Cubs fan, a passion she shared with her grandchildren, and also enjoyed her Friday night outing of dinner and a movie.
Survivors include her daughters, Sue Stevenson, Silvis, Linda Cady, Colona, and Delphia Skinner, Moline; six grandchildren, Cindy Roth, Ric Burris, Guy Cady, David Cady, Tara Baker and Gina James; 11 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Dorothy Schlobohm.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons-in-law, Steve Stevenson and Dave Cady.
Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.
