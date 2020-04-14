Anlah 'Nadine' Skinner

Anlah was born Jan. 20, 1919, in Knoxville, Mo., the daughter of Jess and Grace Bisbee Gorham. She married Guy Skinner on May 6, 1936, in Liberty, Mo. He passed away June 16, 1989. Nadine retired as head supervisor at Fresh Pac Candy Co. She was an active member of Moline Church of Christ for the last 66 years and was the oldest original member of the church. Nadine was proud to be able to live in her home for the last 76 years with the assistance of her three girls. She was an avid Cubs fan, a passion she shared with her grandchildren, and also enjoyed her Friday night outing of dinner and a movie.