CAMBRIDGE – A New York woman appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday on cannabis-related charges.
Tabatha A. Daggett, 36, of Rochester, New York, was charged July 23 with Class 2 felony possession with intent to deliver cannabis and Class 3 felony possession of cannabis.
In Monday's preliminary hearing, State Trooper Jared Nimrick testified he pulled over Daggett's vehicle for speeding on July 22 and she admitted to him that she had some items of contraband.
Searching the vehicle, Nimrick said he found 465 grams—about a pound --worth of THC edibles in her purse and 69 grams —15/100ths of a pound -- of raw cannabis in the spare tire compartment. He said he also found $750 in the center console, and $25,000 in the glove compartment.
Nimrick said Daggett said she had attended a funeral in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, but the rental vehicle agreement said she rented the vehicle in Rochester, New York, on Friday. She then said the funeral had been on Saturday and she was on her way back to Rochester when he stopped her on Sunday. She said she was giving the THC edibles to her father in Ohio on her way back.
Judge Peter Church found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Oct. 23 pre-trial conference was set. Daggett is free on $2,000 bond posted Aug. 2.