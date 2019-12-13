November students

The Milan Area Rotary Club recognizes, from left, Alexandra Minyard of Rockridge High School, Kate Hatlestad of Sherrard High School and Kyle Gant of Rock Island High School as students of the month for November at their meeting Nov. 21 at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. They were accompanied to the meeting by school administrators and honored with certificates from the Rotary Club.
