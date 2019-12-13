November students
View Comments

November students

  • Updated
Rotary students for November

The Milan Area Rotary Club recognizes, from left, Alexandra Minyard of Rockridge High School, Kate Hatlestad of Sherrard High School and Kyle Gant of Rock Island High School as students of the month for November at their meeting Nov. 21 at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. They were accompanied to the meeting by school administrators and honored with certificates from the Rotary Club.

The Milan Area Rotary Club recognizes, from left, Alexandra Minyard of Rockridge High School, Kate Hatlestad of Sherrard High School and Kyle Gant of Rock Island High School as students of the month for November at their meeting Nov. 21 at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. They were accompanied to the meeting by school administrators and honored with certificates from the Rotary Club.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News