North Central wins first NCAA Division III football title

"It's been an incredible run for us," said Jeff Thorne, whose club beat Augustana 42-14 this fall in league play. "I'm grateful for everything that's come our way. We've had to work for it, which makes it more rewarding. What it means is a dream that was launched in 2002 when my dad took this thing over and so many people put so much into this thing. … To see it to completion means the world to me and to be able to hand the trophy to my dad tonight was very special."

Rutter broke the Division III record for career passing yards with his final touchdown pass, giving him 14,265 yards and surpassing Alex Tanney, who played at Monmouth College. Tanney threw for 14,249 yards.

Rutter gave credit to his team and coaches for the record.

"I had no clue," Rutter said of the record. "It's a pretty cool accomplishment. … I've been doing this for four years, and it's the best four years of my life. Time of my life. To get that is a nice reward to cap things off, but this national championship means so much more to me than that ever could."

The Cardinals (14-1) outgained the Warhawks (13-2) 436-390 en route to its 11th straight victory.