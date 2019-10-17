“Noises Off” — called “the funniest farce ever written” by the New York Post — will be performed through Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Brunner Mainstage Theatre, (3750 7th Ave., Rock Island), at Augustana College.
A 1982 play by the English playwright Michael Frayn, it's a play within a play about a farce called "Nothing On," complete with missed cues, missing props, romantic rivalries and rifts, slamming doors and mounting chaos. It was performed in 2012 at Richmond Hill in Geneseo. Augustana director Jennifer Popple says “Noises Off” gives the audience an insider's view.
“We so often lament that the audience doesn't get to see the 'making' of the performances of the play. This play does that — although on a larger, more dramatic scale — showing the stops and starts, the behind-the-scenes drama, and all while demonstrating why this art is so much fun to work on,” she said.
“We are having a great time unpacking the layers of the show, and we are excited to show the audiences what our college actors can do with this hilarious, physical, love story to the theatre.”
The cast includes Augie students Peter Alfano, Lindsey Edwards, Bradley Heinrichs, Noah Hill, Jarod Kovach, Amy Nicholson, Abby Overmann, Ariela Policastro and Michael Tarchala. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15, or $12 for senior citizens and Augustana faculty/staff, $10 for students and children ages 12 and under, and free for Augustana students with ID, available at 309-794-7306 or augustana.edu/tickets.