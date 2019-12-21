No. 18 Villanova beats No. 1 Kansas; No. 2 Gonzaga rolls

Jermaine Samuels hit a 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left and No. 18 Villanova beat No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on Saturday, making the Jayhawks the latest top-ranked team to fall this season.

The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five school at No. 1 before New Year's Day; the record for a season is seven in 1982-83.

Unlike Duke and Louisville which lost to unranked teams, Kansas lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game.

Samuels scored 15 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for Villanova.

Devon Dotson led Kansas with 15 points, and Udoka Azubuike had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Washington 77: Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season. Gonzaga has reached No. 1 several times in recent years, including twice last season.