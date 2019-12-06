No. 2 Ohio St. chases playoff spot against No. 10 Wisconsin

"It's been our goal, been on our board for a long time," Day said when asked about a potentially historic title run. "In a game like this, there's a lot of hype, a lot of hoopla when you come into the city. At the end of the day, it's going to come down to execution."

The Badgers (10-2, 7-2, No. 8) have no illusions about what they're facing.

In October, Fields threw for two scores and ran for another and Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and and two touchdowns.

But the biggest problem was defensive end Chase Young, who had six tackles, four sacks and forced two game-changing fumbles.

"We've got to do a better job against him,"coach Paul Chryst said. "You've got to play good football. You've got to take advantage of opportunities when they come your way and you've got to create some of those."

And right now, even with Fields wearing a brace to protect his injured knee, it's the Buckeyes who have the most at stake.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Win and they're in, possibly with the top playoff seed and a chance to close out Day's first season as head coach just the way he dreamed it up.

"They've been highly motivated all year," Day said. "Now you put your head down, go as hard as you can to the finish line and win the game."