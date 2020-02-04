No. 9 Maryland holds off Rutgers 56-51 for 5th straight win

But the cold shooting continued — by both teams. Duke missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the first half; BC was 0 for 9.

It wasn't until Nik Popovic — who had hit nine 3-pointers all season — made one with about 11 minutes left that the teams broke the slump. They had combined to miss their first 26.

Duke finished 1 for 15 from 3-point range and BC was 2 for 18.

BC still led by four with eight minutes left and had a 49-46 lead when Duke scored the next 10 points to put the game away.

No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76 (OT): Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas to overcome a 40-point game by Mason Jones, who has scored over 30 points in three straight games.

Arkansas (16-6, 4-5 SEC) led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers (20-2, 7-2) closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.

