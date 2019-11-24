Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville escape Akron 82-76 on Sunday night.
The Zips trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting within 78-74 on the second of Loren Cristian Jackson’s three consecutive layups. Darius Perry’s two free throws with 23 seconds left provided a six-point lead before Jackson drove again to make it 80-76.
McMahon was fouled on the inbounds and promptly made the free throws. Akron had several chances in the final seconds before Jordan Nwora’s defensive rebound as time expired.
Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Steven Enoch added 17 and Dwayne Sutton and McMahon 10 each for the Cardinals (6-0). Sutton also had 10 of Louisville’s 48 rebounds.
Jackson and Tyler Cheese each had 20 for the Zips (4-2), who had won three in a row coming in.
No. 7 VIRGINIA 48 ARIZONA STATE 45: Freshman Casey Morsell scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and Virginia rallied past Arizona State to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
No. 24 BAYLOR 87, No. 17 VILLANOVA 78: Jared Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final 6 minutes, helping Baylor pull away for a victory over Villanova. MaCio Teague scored 18 points while Davion Mitchell added 13 to help the Bears (5-1) pass their first Top 25 test, a matchup that for much of the way felt like a potential Sweet 16 preview.
No. 9 KENTUCKY 81, LAMAR 56: Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Kentucky made a season-high 10 3-pointers. Maxey made a career-high four 3-pointers against, surpassing three he made in the Wildcats’ opening victory over Michigan State.
No. 12 TEXAS TECH 96, LONG ISLAND-BROOKLYN 66: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points, and Texas Tech pulled away after trailing by a point at halftime in a victory over Long Island-Brooklyn.
No. 15 UTAH STATE 68, NORTH TEXAS 59: Alphonso Anderson scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch, Justin Bean had a double-double, and Utah State scored the final 11 points to beat North Texas to win the Montego Bay division of the Jamaica Classic.