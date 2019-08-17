Aristides Aquino keeps hitting historic home runs.
Cincinnati's red-hot rookie had a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and the Reds dropped the St. Louis Cardinals back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the NL Central Division with a 6-1 victory on Saturday.
With the Reds leading 2-1 in the fifth, Aquino followed two-out singles by Josh VanMeter and Freddy Galvis with a no-doubt drive to center field on Milos Mikolas' first pitch for his second homer in two nights, his 10th in his last 11 games and 11th in his 17th career games.
"I was ready for the fastball, but he hung a slider," Aquino said through an interpreter. "I put a good swing on it."
Aquino is the first rookie since 1900 with 11 homers in his first 17 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
"I have a job to do, but watching Aquino, I'm like a fan," manager David Bell said. "We know what he's capable of doing, but it is fun to watch for me and the fans. He has an approach that he's comfortable with. He's locked in right now. That home run changed the complexion of the game."
One day after being rocked for 18 hits and 13 runs, Cincinnati pitching limited St. Louis to Matt Carpenter's second-inning solo homer, one of five hits and three walks allowed by Anthony DeSclafani in five innings. DeSclafani (8-7) struck out four.
DeSclafani's seven career wins against St. Louis are three more than he has against any other team.
The Cardinals were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.
"You can't pin everything on Milos," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "It was a group effort. We left 10 guys out there. We weren't able to push anything across."
The Cardinals loaded the bases against Lucas Sims with one out in the sixth, but he struck out pinch-hitter Paul DeJong and got Dexter Fowler to pop up.
Michael Lorenzen allowed one hit and had three strikeouts in two innings. He also had two hits. R.J. Alaniz finished up.
The Reds roughed up Mikolas (7-13) for seven hits and five runs with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. He is 1-4 over his last six starts.
"I felt like I didn't have my best stuff," said Mikolas, 0-3 in four starts against Cincinnati this season. "I had trouble keeping the ball down. Then you make one mistake to one of their best hitters and that's the ballgame."
Senzel led off the bottom of the first with his third leadoff home run and 10th overall.
Phillip Ervin and Tucker Barnhart singled to lead off the fourth, setting up José Iglesias' tiebreaking sacrifice fly.
Cubs 2, Pirates 0: Kris Bryant heard a voice from the crowd just before he homered to put the Chicago Cubs ahead in the seventh inning Saturday.
After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant watched Steven Brault lift his leg. That's when he could just make out what a fan had shouted.
"He was making fun of me because I made two errors," Bryant said. "I hit a home run."
The Cubs certainly appreciated Bryant's contribution. After getting out of three bases-loaded jams, Chicago snapped a four-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs moved back into a first-place tie in the NL Central when St. Louis lost to Cincinnati later Saturday.
Bryant, who also walked in the ninth, drove the first pitch of the seventh from Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. It was Bryant's 25th homer this season and third in five games.
"(Bryant) deserves a lot of credit for coming back the way he did," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Even his last at-bat, we didn't score, but to draw that walk on (Francisco) Liriano was a nice at-bat."
Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings after allowing Pittsburgh to load the bases with one out in the first and nobody out in the fifth. He got Kevin Newman to fly out to right in the fifth before striking out Bryan Reynolds and getting out of it when Starling Marte flied to center.
"I think, finally, I got out of my hard-headedness as far as challenging guys, falling behind in counts and kind of giving in," Lester said. "I feel like that's really bitten me in the rear end this year as far as still thinking I can throw my heater by guys. ... Regardless of the baserunners, I knew I just couldn't give in and throw a heater."
Pittsburgh stranded 11 runners and fell to 7-26 since the All-Star break. It loaded the bases a third time with two outs in the seventh.
After Ian Happ fully extended in left field to catch a sharp line drive from Reynolds for the second out with runners on first and second, Cubs reliever Tyler Chatwood hit Marte with a pitch. Josh Bell bounced to second to end the inning.
"At the end of the day, I think we were 0 for 12 with men in scoring position," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "We left 11 men on base and 0 for 6 with the bases loaded. Pretty much wraps up the story for today."
Happ scored from third on a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz in the eighth.
Rowan Wick came in after Chatwood walked Adam Frazier to lead off the ninth. He retired each of the three batters he faced for his first major league save.
Brault didn't allow a hit until Addison Russell singled to third with one out in the fifth. He reached career highs in innings pitched with seven and strikeouts with eight, and allowed one run on two hits with one walk.
"You've got two major league pitchers going against each other," Brault said. "Jon Lester has been around for a while. He pitched himself out of some jams. It happens. It would have been nice to win, obviously, but I did what I could. So I feel good about what happened. Sometimes it goes that way."