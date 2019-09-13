DAVENPORT — The new owner of the Tilton-Jax Nissan dealership in Davenport got his start in cars by selling shoes.
It was a slow day on the shoe sales front in Wausau, Wis., and Travis Tilton asked a man waiting outside his store to just come in and sit down and let him wait on him.
The man obliged. Soon his wife joined him, and a little while later the couple walked out with hundreds of dollars worth of shoes.
Within weeks, the man — who also owned an auto dealership — hired Tilton. And Tilton, now 39, has been selling cars ever since. He learned the basics of selling at that dealership, he said.
Tilton along with silent partner Dennie Jax are the owners of the former Lujack’s Nissan on North Harrison in Davenport now called Tilton-Jax Nissan.
Tilton describes himself as coming from a blue-collar family.
A non-college graduate, he began his professional career at age 13 welding.
These days the former salesman, manager and now in his new role as a first-time owner of an auto dealership, prides himself in four things: customer service, price, a good workforce and trust.
“Trust is earned and comes over-competitiveness” in his hierarchy of values, he said. “You have to have that same quality and consistency over and over and over.
“We are consistent, and do things the right way every single time,” he said. “If somebody has a bad experience, I will take care of it right away.”
His new staff numbers 21, including all the former maintenance staff and many holdovers from the previous staff he feels lucky to have on board.
He says his dealership is different because his sales staff is not paid on commission. “None of them,” he added. “So they can focus on you. Do you want a $4,000 car or an $80,000 car? You are treated the same.
“They are not going to steer you in one direction or another that best fits their pocket book.”
He wants people to leave feeling like a family member just waited on them. "If you had a family member in the car business, that's how I want everybody to be treated," Tilton said.
He studies all the websites, too, so he can offer what he feels is the best price from the hand tag, too.
Used cars that last are important to him, too. Wisconsin rules require a thorough inspection before they are sold. And he is bringing that practice with him.
“Wisconsin is one of the strictest states in the country,” he said. “You have to do a 169-point inspection.” And mechanical problems must be fixed, he said.
“I am mechanically reconditioning every car using the rules I was brought up by. Because I don’t want people to be driving down the road six months from now and have an issue because that’s how you ruin a name real fast,” he said.
It’s clear in talking to Tilton that he is a driven person. Among his goals are to buy another franchise nearby, but only after he gets the Nissan dealership on solid ground with major improvements in new and used car sales.
He also is remodeling the dealership and cleaning it up as much as possible.
Not surprisingly, he’s impressed with the Quad-Cities, including its size, cleanliness and more.
“I’ve been all over the world and this town has a lot of (big-city things) without the congestion," Tilton said. "And it's easily accessible to everybody."