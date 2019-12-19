You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Niko Zarlatanes, sr., Rockridge, RB/LB
View Comments

Niko Zarlatanes, sr., Rockridge, RB/LB

  • Updated
Niko Zarlatanes

Zarlatanes

First team All-Three Rivers Rock, had 100 tackles and rushed for 784 yards and 7 TDs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News