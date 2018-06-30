On the eve of free agency, John Tavares is leaving the NHL guessing about his destination.
Roughly 18 hours until the market opens, the elite center had not chosen between six suitors, with the San Jose Sharks, hometown Toronto Maple Leafs and incumbent New York Islanders considered the most likely options.
If the Tavares sweepstakes drag on into tonday, it would seem to favor San Jose and Toronto, either of which could sign the 27-year-old to a seven-year deal worth $70 million or more. He met this week with the Sharks, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning, and his decision could drastically affect the plans of those teams and others.
As hockey waited for the Tavares watch to end, several teams made moves Saturday ahead of the frenzy.
The Sharks agreed to terms on a $64 million, eight-year extension with forward Logan Couture.
Detroit got its own defenseman under contract for the next two seasons by agreeing to deal with Mike Green that pays him $5.375 million annually. Signing Green could be just the start of the action for the Red Wings, who have been linked to unrestricted free agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier and winger Thomas Vanek.