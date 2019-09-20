The Cleveland Browns could be without six defensive starters, including their entire secondary, when they host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Safety Damarious Randall (concussion) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) were formally declared out by coach Freddie Kitchens following practice Friday at the Browns' suburban training facility.
Safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the first nationally televised Sunday night game in Cleveland since 2008.
"Kind of a bummer, isn't it?" Kitchens said. "It does make things more difficult, but we preach preparation. That goes for backup guys, just as it does for the starters, because once you're in the game, you could become a starter in one play. Nothing has really changed from that aspect."
Randall, Burnett and Taylor sat out all three practices this week, while defensive captain Kirksey is out indefinitely and may require surgery for his unspecified injury that occurred Monday during the Browns' 23-3 win at the New York Jets.
Ward and Williams did not participate in team drills Thursday and Friday. There is a strong possibility the Rams' explosive offense — led by quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Robert Woods — could face four fill-in defensive backs.
"We're going to have to pick up the rush to help the guys in the back end," defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi acknowledged. "But I feel like it all works together, so we'll be all right.
"To be honest, you look forward to situations like this because a lot of these guys come in and play really well. I have confidence because I watch them prepare every day."
Cornerbacks T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell and safeties Eric Murray and Jermaine Whitehead are set to move into the starting lineup, along with rookie linebacker Mack Wilson. Cleveland has a 1-1 record and its defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
The secondary shuffling isn't as problematic as it appears as Carrie and Mitchell are sixth-year pros who played significant roles for the Browns in 2018. Whitehead started the first two games as a fifth defensive back and Murray logged 42 defensive plays against the Jets.
"It don't matter who is in, you've got to have the right mentality and we vets have to rally the young guys," tight end Demetrius Harris said. "You don't want to see anybody go down, but football is a business and it's the next man up.
"We prepare every week — everyone in this room does — that we're going to win, so I can't wait until Sunday night."
Kitchens echoed Harris' optimism, though he joked that he wouldn't tell reporters if he felt differently. Los Angeles is 2-0 and has scored the seventh-most points in the league, averaging 28.5 per game.
The first-year coach noted that the 8:20 p.m. kickoff could benefit his questionable players, giving them a little more time to recover, and expects the sellout crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium to be electric.
"I want our fans to come with passion because I promise you the guys that dress are going to play to the best of their ability," Kitchens said. "I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team.
"I just need 11 on each side of the ball to show up and play. I will roll with whoever is there."
NOTES: DE Chris Smith has been excused from all team activities to grieve the death of girlfriend Petara Cordero in an auto accident on Sept. 11. Smith played against the Jets to honor Cordero, who gave birth to their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, last month. "I am hesitant to say whether he is going to suit up or not because I would like to talk with Chris and see, but yes, Chris is doing well," Kitchens said. "It is still a tough time period for the family." ... TE David Njoku (right wrist fracture) was placed on injured reserve. He can't be activated until Week 11. Kitchens remained unsure if Njoku will undergo surgery after being hurt against the Jets. ...S Juston Burris was claimed off waivers from Oakland, and CB Robert Jackson was promoted from the practice squad. ... Fifth-round pick Wilson spent the day away from the team for personal reasons, but was expected back Saturday. ... Starting T Chris Hubbard (foot) sat out the week and is questionable. T Justin McCray would replace him.
Newton out for Panthers: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has officially been ruled out for the team’s game this weekend against Arizona, coach Ron Rivera said Friday.
Kyle Allen, a second-year quarterback out of Houston who went undrafted, will start in Newton’s place.
“He’s actually come a long way, but the unfortunate part was last week we played on a short week, and the foot didn’t have enough time to completely come back, as far as I understand it,” Rivera said. “He worked through a lot of the soreness this week, felt pretty good at the end of the week, but it’s one of those things where we’ve just got to kind of wait it out and see how it is.
“The one thing we don’t want to do is to have another setback. So we want to make sure he is ready to roll and his foot can handle it.”
Rivera said that Newton will not make the trip with the team to Arizona, and instead will remain in Charlotte to receive treatment.
Rivera also said that safety Rashaan Gaulden (groin), tackle Brandon Greene (neck) and outside linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday. Defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder) and tight end Greg Olsen (back) are questionable, but the team is “cautiously optimistic” Short will be available. Olsen indicated this week he should be fine to play.
Eagles' Jackson sidelined: Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won't play Sunday against the Lions and wideout Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert are questionable.
Jeffery and Goedert haven't practiced this week because of calf injuries. Jackson has an abdomen injury. Running back Corey Clement is also out with a shoulder injury while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is doubtful with a knee sprain.
Jeffery and Jackson played a few snaps in a 24-20 loss at Sunday before getting hurt. Goedert was injured in warmups and Clement went down in the second half.
Grugier-Hill hasn't played since he was injured in August. The Eagles also lost defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a broken foot in the game against Atlanta.
Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and third-year pro Mack Hollins will replace Jackson and Jeffery along with Nelson Agholor. Alex Ellis would take Goedert's spot as the second tight end behind Zach Ertz.
Bills will be without RB Singletary: The Buffalo Bills have ruled out rookie running back Devin Singletary from playing in their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
Singletary has not practiced this week since hurting his left hamstring in a 28-14 win at the New York Giants last weekend. His absence leaves the Bills thin at the position with starter Frank Gore, third-stringer T.J. Yeldon and fullback Patrick DiMarco the only other running backs on their active roster.
Singletary was a third-round draft pick and has combined for 127 yards rushing and a touchdown and 28 yards receiving in two games.
The Bills (2-0) on Friday also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft and starting cornerback Taron Johnson.
Kroft was on track to make his Bills debut before hurting his left ankle in practice Thursday. The free-agent addition, who spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati, missed this entire offseason after breaking his right foot in May.
Johnson will miss his second game due to a hamstring injury.
NFL bans on-field pyrotechnics: The NFL has banned any on-field pyrotechnics and "flame effects" at any league or team events, including games, in the wake of an incident at last Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium.
A league spokesman said the matter was being reviewed and the prohibition would last at least through the review.
Equipment used for pyrotechnics during pre-game festivities burst into flames in the north end zone about five minutes before kickoff between the Titans and Colts. Workers quickly started putting out the fire near the 5-yard line on the sideline near the Titans' locker room.
The show went on as workers extinguished the flames as Taj George, wife of Eddie George and a member of the group Sisters With Voices (SWV) sang the national anthem.
The Titans, who lost to the Colts in that game, put out a statement last Sunday:
"Following the pregame introductions today, there was a mechanical failure by one of the pyrotechnic devices which resulted in a fire. The vendor will be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and the others that were used to determine the final cause. The field staff acted quickly to extinguish the fire, which resulted in no injuries and minor field damage."
Calvin Johnson: Lions told him to change concussion story: Retired star receiver Calvin Johnson said the Detroit Lions wanted him to change his story regarding one of the many concussions he had during his nine-year NFL career.
Johnson told Sports Illustrated in a story published Friday he blacked out against Minnesota in 2012 and later told reporters he had a concussion from the game.
"I wasn't seeing straight," Johnson said in the interview. "And they wanted me to change my story."
Asked about Johnson's claims, the team issued a statement.
"We respect the privacy of individual players' medical situations and take great pride in the extensive work done by our medical staff and executive team to ensure we follow the appropriate protocols with respect to player health and safety," the Lions said. "The well-being of our players will continue to be an organizational priority."
Johnson also told SI he smoked marijuana after every game. His post-playing career includes being involved in the cannabis business, getting preliminary approval earlier this year for a medical marijuana dispensary in suburban Detroit.
The 33-year-old Johnson retired three years ago with 11,619 yards receiving and 83 touchdown receptions. The three-time All-Pro had 1,964 yards receiving in 2012, breaking Jerry Rice's single-season record set in 1995, and the mark still stands.
Johnson was potentially under contract through this season after signing an eight-year, $132 million deal. He had to pay the team back more than $1 million of his signing bonus after retiring. The Lions have attempted to welcome Johnson back to be a part of the organization in some capacity. Johnson told Sports Illustrated he "won't step foot in anything Lions-related" if the team doesn't give him the money back.