NFL NOTES: Bears hike season ticket prices after disappointing year

The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year.
The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April.
The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
AP source: Vikings' Paton withdraws from Browns GM hunt: George Paton wasn't about to leave Minnesota's comfort for Cleveland's chaos.
The Vikings assistant general manager withdrew his candidacy Friday for the Browns' general manager vacancy, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the search process. Paton had a second interview Wednesday for the position with the Browns, the latest opportunity the well-respected lieutenant has turned down to stay with the Vikings.
Paton appeared to be the front-runner for Cleveland's job after spending eight hours at the team's headquarters for his second interview. He seemed like a natural fit because he spent 13 seasons working with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski with the Vikings.
A Paton-Stefanski team would have given the Browns the type of organizational continuity being sought by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
Instead, Paton's withdrawal could lead to the Browns focusing on hiring Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry, who was in Cleveland's front office from 2016-18.
Berry was initially thought to be a favorite because of his relationship with Browns ownership and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. The Browns brought in Berry for an interview last week and the team also met with New England scouting director Monti Ossenfort.
If he's hired, Berry would be just the NFL's second current black GM.
It's unclear whether Cleveland's search will expand. Last week, DePodesta said he expected to interview "three to five candidates."
Earlier this week, Stefanski, who spent one season as Minnesota's offensive coordinator, was vague about discussing Paton's candidacy, perhaps because he knew his former colleague had reservations.
"We're working through that process and we're going to make sure we take our time and are methodical about it," Stefanski said at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. "I don't think we have a timeline (for a decision), but I think we're huddling up and having a lot of good discussions and see where it goes.
"We've brought in some really good candidates. I don't want to single anybody out. I just know that Dee and Jimmy have done their due diligence to make sure that we bring in some really qualified people and again getting to get them in our building and talk to them and understand that shared vision that we all have, I think it's been a good process."
The Browns have had as tumultuous of an environment within their organization as any in the NFL over the past two decades, and Paton may have been scared off by all the turnover. The Haslams haven't kept a GM or top executive for more than two years since buying the team in 2012.
Paton has previously passed on several general manager openings around the league over time that he didn't feel comfortable with.
Cleveland is coming off a disappointing 6-10 season that began with huge expectations. The Browns became a trendy pick to return to the playoffs, but coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after one season and GM John Dorsey left after declining an offer to take a lesser role in the organization.
The Vikings went 10-6 and reached the second round of the playoffs this season. Paton came to Minnesota after previous stops in Chicago and Miami.
Browns' Hunt cited: Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police say they found marijuana in his car.
He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland's west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car.
Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in a police cruiser while his vehicle was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and "small amounts" of marijuana were found in three places. The marijuana was seized as evidence.
Hunt was cited for speeding only and released. There was no drug charge and no indication of how fast he was driving.
The Browns say they are aware of Hunt's situation and gathering more information. An NFL spokesman said "we are aware of the matter but will decline further comment."
The 24-year-old Hunt was signed by Cleveland to a one-year contract last February, two months after he was released by Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him shortly after a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Hunt is from the Cleveland area.
Hunt expressed remorse and did not have any issues last season with the Browns. He rushed for 285 yards and one touchdown after serving his league ban. As a rookie, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 yards in 2017.
He's scheduled to be a restricted free agent in March.
AB out of jail: NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.
Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said.
Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions.
Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.
But one of Brown's lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.
"He could have clearly left. He's not going to go anywhere," Schwartzreich said. "He wanted to turn himself in."
Brown was one of the NFL's top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
A Hollywood police statement said Brown's arrest warrant included charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officials responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him outside Brown's Hollywood home.
Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, but officials couldn't make contact with Brown at the time.
According to a police arrest report, the altercation began as an argument over Brown's refusal to pay $4,000 to the driver to release his household goods. The driver called police and reported vandalism after he said Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent and chipping the paint, an officer wrote.
The driver later returned when the manager of his company told him that Brown would now pay the $4,000, and an additional $860 for the damage and the driver's time. Brown then paid the $4,000, but refused to pay the rest, so the driver returned to the van to call his company, and that's when Brown "started another verbal argument," police said.
"Brown stepped up into the cabin of the vehicle and started to physically grab and pull (the driver)," while Holt "entered the vehicle and grabbed the keys from the ignition," police said. The driver tried to get the keys back and cut his hand in the process, according to the report.
Police say the driver suffered injuries including scratches on his neck, shoulder and arm, a cut on his finger and a scrape on his stomach.
Holt then used the keys to open the truck, while Brown "and other unidentified friends" began removing boxes. The boxes, however, belonged to another client, police said. When the driver told them so, Brown and the others "started tossing the items back into the truck causing damage to some of the property," an officer wrote.
Hollywood police were called again, and when officers arrived, Brown "retreated inside of his residence and shut the door."