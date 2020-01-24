NFL NOTES: Bears hike season ticket prices after disappointing year

"We've brought in some really good candidates. I don't want to single anybody out. I just know that Dee and Jimmy have done their due diligence to make sure that we bring in some really qualified people and again getting to get them in our building and talk to them and understand that shared vision that we all have, I think it's been a good process."

The Browns have had as tumultuous of an environment within their organization as any in the NFL over the past two decades, and Paton may have been scared off by all the turnover. The Haslams haven't kept a GM or top executive for more than two years since buying the team in 2012.

Paton has previously passed on several general manager openings around the league over time that he didn't feel comfortable with.

Cleveland is coming off a disappointing 6-10 season that began with huge expectations. The Browns became a trendy pick to return to the playoffs, but coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after one season and GM John Dorsey left after declining an offer to take a lesser role in the organization.