Next up for Brady after early playoff exit? Who knows?

Teammates and opponents, coaches and NFL executives, even most fans recognize that Tom Brady has nothing left to prove.

There might be one dissenting voice: Brady himself.

Maybe that's why in the midst of the disappointment — and some discontent — with how the Patriots' season ended and how he performed in the second half of the schedule, Brady came pretty close to guaranteeing he will be back for a 21st season. At age 43.

Asked about retirement following the wild-card loss to the Texans, Brady said, "I would say it's pretty unlikely, but, yeah, hopefully unlikely.''

Later, to another question about his plans, Brady added: "Again, I don't want to get too much into the future and stuff. I mean, this team has fought hard. We battled every day, we tried to get better, we worked hard to improve, and I was proud to be a part of this team. Not only this year, but every year.

"Again, I just don't know what's going to happen and I'm not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, I love playing for this team. I've loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day by day.''