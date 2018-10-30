MOLINE — WQPT will host a screening of “WQPT – Celebrating 35 Years” at 5 p.m. Thursday at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities on River Drive in Moline.
The half-hour documentary chronicles the history of WQPT since before it went on the air for the first time on Nov. 2, 1983, originally based at Black Hawk College, Moline.
At that time, the Quad-Cities was the only major metropolitan area in the nation not served by a local public television station. The first night of programming featured “The Chemical People,” hosted by Nancy Reagan, and lasted only four hours.
Milestones in the station’s history include adding the Sterling/Rock Falls transmitter in 1991, conversion to digital transmission in 2005 and transfer of the WQPT license from Black Hawk to Western Illinois University in 2010.
Today, WQPT broadcasts two channels 24 hours a day, seven days a week — PBS and local programming and a second channel that airs international news and dramas, MHz Worldview.
The station’s mix of programming includes award-winning favorites such as “Nature,” “NOVA,” “This Old House” and “Masterpiece,” plus regional programs such as “The Cities” with Jim Mertens, “Exploring with Mr. Scott” and “The Whitney Reynolds Show.” The daily schedule features kids’ programs such as “Curious George” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
The WQPT 35th-anniversary documentary will air at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University. For more details, visit wqpt.org.