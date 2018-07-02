ROCK ISLAND — It isn’t quite the size or scope of the Chicago Botanic Garden (which has 27 gardens on 385 acres), but Jean Blomquist enjoyed the Quad City Botanical Center on Sunday immensely with her two daughters and two adorable granddaughters.
The Moline grandma had one daughter visiting from the Chicago area, who is a member of Chicago Botanic Garden, and thus had reciprocal membership to the local Botanical Center, at 2525 4th Ave., which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
“They love this,” Blomquist said of her grandkids, ages 2 and 4, splashing in the fountains Sunday out back in the Children’s Garden area. “I’m so glad it didn’t rain.”
With a nice breeze in the early afternoon, offering a bit of a break from the oppressive heat of the past week, visitors to the sunny Sunday at the Botanical Center were part of its monthly “Sunday Funday” series, on the first Sunday of the month.
This one — in the two-year series, for no additional charge on top of general admission or membership — was all about trees, through two hours of crafts, activities and learning. The program featured a scavenger hunt for trees in the gardens, leaf rubbings to take home and more.
The hunt showed pictures of the trees, and the trees themselves were labeled with identifying tags, such as for white oak (the Illinois state tree), apple, crabapple, sugar maple (Canada’s national tree), bald cypress and river birch (which grows naturally along river banks).
“It’s not bad for a hot day and being the Fourth of July weekend,” Botanical Center education director Greg Wolf, who organized the activities, said. “We wanted to get people outside, focused on looking at trees. Just to educate how important trees are to have around.”
As an example, he pointed to three jars filled with water and leaves, with bubbles coming out of their stomas (or pores), showing the leaf actually “breathing” out oxygen, Wolf said.
Through photosynthesis, energy from the sun causes a chemical reaction that breaks down molecules of carbon dioxide and water and reorganizes them to make sugar glucose and oxygen, he noted. “The bubbles are actually oxygen,” Wolf said. “It’s a pretty neat thing to see.”
The indoor activity room included paper and crayons, where kids could draw over a leaf to make their own design; do a matching game where you could match a leaf to the correct trees, and learn more information about each tree in the scavenger hunt.
Botanical Center intern Travis Pulse, who’s an environmental science major at Augustana College and graduated from Davenport Assumption High, assembled that latter display.
“I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors, nature and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m learning more toward the physical science aspect of it. I like collecting data and doing research. I’ve had internships that cover different fields. This one’s on education; I had one (last summer) at Nahant Marsh that was more biological research.”
A family from Dover, Ill., near Princeton, was one of many who visited Sunday, enjoying the activities, water features and the center’’s garden railroad.
“We have the FunBundle pass,” said Kristi Slutz, visiting with her husband and five kids (ages 2 to 11). That pass saves families 20 percent by offering a year admission to the QCBC, Niabi Zoo and Putnam Museum & Science Center, for two adults and up to four children (18 and under) who live in the same house, for $174.
“The kids did the scavenger hunt and leaf rubbings,” Slutz said, noting her 2-year-old loves the Botanical Center train.
For more information on the center, visit qcgardens.com.