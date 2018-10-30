Today is Tuesday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2018. There are 62 days left in the year.
1868 — 150 years ago: The regular weekly prayer meeting of the Young Men’s Christian Association will take place this evening, at half-past seven o’clock in a room over the express office on East Eagle Street.
1893 — 125 years ago: Rev. Father Herbert, a brother of Edward Herbert, the Fifth Avenue butcher, solemnized Mass yesterday morning in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rock Island. Two saloon licenses were renewed today for the ensuing six months by Christians Ross and John Ainsworth.
1918 — 100 years ago: The Red Cross bargain shop will be located in the old Western Union building at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, Moline. The rear of the structure will be used as salvage headquarters. Rummage is not to be collected for the bargain shop, but such pieces of furniture, china, rugs, clothes and anything that can be sold and repaired or made over will be collected and put on sale at the shop.
1943 — 75 years ago: Rock Island High School’s gridders extended their win streak to three in a row last night in the Rock Island Public Schools Stadium in riding over Roosevelt Military Academy of Aledo, 26 to 0, before approximately 5,000 fans. It was the second straight win for the Rocks by the 26-0 margin, Moline having bowed by the same tally a week ago.
1968 — 50 years ago: The United Appeal of Rock Island County reached 94 per cent of its goal this morning. A total of $727,958 has now been pledged toward the goal of $772,900. The tremendous progress despite handicaps has been made possible by larger individual gifts and substantial increases by many firms throughout the county. Jack Fensterbusch, campaign chairman, said. “Total victory is not yet assured,” he added, “but victory is now possible with a sustained drive by every team.”
1993 — 25 years ago: A Jan. 13 jury trial has been scheduled for former Kewanee Mayor Em Lindbeck, who faces a number of traffic charges, including driving under the influence. If found guilty, the probation he currently is serving, following a 1989 conviction for his role in a vote-fraud scandal, could be revoked, according to Henry County State’s Attorney Larry Vandersnick.