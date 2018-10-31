Today is Wednesday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2018. There are 61 days left in the year.
1868 — 150 years ago: Mayor Murdock knows that Policeman Condon procured $10 off a woman in this city, under the expectation by her that he would not prosecute her or watch her keeping a house of ill-fame, and yet Murdock keeps the fellow on the police. Is such a thing creditable to city or to the party of which Murdock and Ed. Spencer are leaders?
1893 — 125 years ago: The Argus has a letter from Bert Scheller of Piqua, Ohio, who claims to be the champion 160-pound wrestler of the west, stating that he would like to meet “Farmer” Burns catch-as-catch-can style, best two out of three falls, for $500 a side and biggest purse any club may offer to secure the match.
1918 — 100 years ago: Negotiations have been completed whereby the Augustana College football 11 will hook horns with the Parsons College aggregation at Fairfield, Iowa, on Saturday. The contest was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but because of intervention by the army physician of the military unit at the Iowa institution, cancellation was unavoidable.
1943 — 75 years ago: Moline and Mooseheart staged an interesting and expected scoring duel at Browning Field last night with Bill Garrett and the Maroons having too much power and weight for the plucky visitors who bowed, 19-13. The rivals exchanged first quarter touchdowns with starting suddenness, Moline gaining a 7-6 edge on Elwood Benker’s extra point kick. And the game went from there with a halftime edge going to Moline, 13-6. Moline outgained the lighter visitors visitors 308 yards to 86 on the ground.
1968 — 50 years ago: A “Halloween Spoof” was pulled this morning at the Seaford Clothing Co., Rock Island, when approximately 30 employees of the firm reported to work dressed in Halloween outfits. A secretary for the company said that many of the employees decided to celebrate the day appropriately, “What a surprise it was,” she said.
1993 — 25 years ago: The Rock Island County Attendance Project and regional Superintendent of Schools Joe Vermeire Monday will kick off a program designed to promote regular school attendance. The CRAYONS (Children Regularly Attending Yields Opportunities, New Ideas, Success) program will kick off with a presentation at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan.