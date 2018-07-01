Today is Sunday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2018. There are 183 days left in the year.
1918 — 100 years ago: Two fire stations in Moline are closed today. The No. 2 station on the bluff was discontinued last night and the No. 4 station in the east end was closed this morning. Three men of the department have been retired on pension and eight have been laid off. The department now numbers 15 men.
1943 — 75 years ago: Moline American Legion is planning to conduct its second old phonograph record campaign next month, it was announced today by Horace Finfrock, chairman of the campaign committee. All Moline residents who have records are asked to cooperate in the drive and it is hoped that the campaign will surpass last summer’s drive which netted more than 3,800 records in the city.
1968 — 50 years ago: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s office is investigating how an unmarked car assigned to Chief Deputy Jack B. Rothbart got into nine feet of water at the Sunset Marina. Chief Deputy Rothbart had parked the vehicle and locked it the Marina Saturday afternoon while he went to assist the Coast Guard Auxiliary in an inspection of boats. About 8:30 the car went into the water and was pulled out an hour later. Rothbart was contacted in Andalusia and returned to the scene. He said one witness reported seeing two teenage youths loitering in the area of the car shortly before it was found in the water.
1993 — 25 years ago: A measure designed to protect a Kewanee woman’s right to cast a secret ballot awaits Gov. Jim Edgar’s signature. The House approved the measure 116-0, more than two months after the Senate passed it. The legislation is intended to correct a quirk of legislative redistricting under which Lydia Thorpe became the only registered voter in the 6th Precinct in Kewanee Township in the 93rd State House District.