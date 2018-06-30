Today is Saturday, June 30, the 181st day of 2018. There are 184 days left in the year.
1918 — 100 years ago: Herbert Osborne was arrested Saturday evening by Motorcycle Patrolman R.I. Lindsay, who charged him with driving at a speed of 30 miles an hour. He furnished bail for appearance in police court. Ernest Freeberg was driving a motorcycle without a license when the patrolman overhauled him. He promised to put the machine away till he gets a license. The motorcycle was one he had just brought to East Moline and had offered for sale.
1943 — 75 years ago: Fred J. Schlotfeldt, known to hundreds of residents of Moline and vicinity who became naturalized citizens here some years ago, retires today as director of immigration and naturalization in the Chicago district. Mr. Schlotfeldt has been in the government service service for 45 years. He frequently took personal charge of the examination of candidates for citizenship at hearings in Moline city court and in circuit court in Rock Island.
1968 — 50 years ago: Two 16-year-old Moline girls, canoeing in Lake George in Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, saved two men, one of whom could not swim, from drowning when their sailboat overturned. Kathy Hagberg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Milton Hagberg, and Lori Swift, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Swift, possibly will be nominated for a Red Cross life savings award, a Black Hawk chapter spokesman said this morning.
1993 — 25 years ago: Moline's Acie Earl will begin his NBA career in Boston after he was selected No. 19 overall by the Boston Celtics.