Today in History: Jan. 3, 2020

Ten years ago: The U.S. closed its embassy in Yemen, citing ongoing threats by the al-Qaida branch linked to the failed Christmas Day bombing attempt of a U.S. airliner headed to Detroit; Britain also shuttered its embassy. ... A Rutgers University doctoral student breached security at Newark Liberty Airport to kiss his girlfriend goodbye, prompting a six-hour shutdown. (Haisong Jiang (hy-song gee-ong) later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, and was fined.)

Five years ago: Boko Haram (BOH'-koh hah-RAHM') extremists kidnapped about 40 boys and young men and killed scores of soldiers in a bold attack on a multinational military base in northern Nigeria. ... Former U.S. Sen. Edward W. Brooke, a liberal Republican who became the first black person in U.S. history to win popular election to the Senate, died in Coral Gables, Florida, at age 95.

One year ago: China's space program achieved a lunar milestone by landing a probe on the mysterious "dark" side of the moon; a side that had been observed many times from lunar orbit but never up close. ... On their first day in the House majority, Democrats passed a plan to reopen the government without funding President Donald Trump's border wall. ... Saudi Arabia said it would seek the death penalty against five suspects in the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee). ... Seven people, including five Louisiana children in a church van who had been headed for Disney World, were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Florida.