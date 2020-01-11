Today in History: Jan. 11, 2020

Ten years ago: A federal judge in San Francisco began hearing arguments in a lawsuit aimed at overturning Proposition 8, California's voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage. (Chief U.S. District Judge Vaughn R. Walker later overturned the ban; his ruling was upheld on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.) ... Mark McGwire admitted to The Associated Press that he'd used steroids and human growth hormone when he broke baseball's home run record in 1998. ... Miep Gies (meep khees), the Dutch office secretary who defied Nazi occupiers to hide Anne Frank and her family for two years and saved the teenager's diary, died at age 100.

Five years ago: More than a million people surged through the boulevards of Paris behind dozens of world leaders walking arm-in-arm in a rally for unity against three days of terror that killed 17 people and changed France. ... At the 72nd Golden Globes, the movie "Boyhood" won best dramatic picture while "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was named best musical or comedy picture; in the TV categories, "The Affair" was named best dramatic series while "Transparent" was named best musical or comedy series. ... Anita Ekberg, 83, the Swedish-born actress and sex symbol of the 1950s and 1960s, died in Rome.