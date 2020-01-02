Today in History: Jan. 2, 2019

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, in his weekly Internet and radio address, said an al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen apparently ordered the failed Christmas Day bombing plot against a U.S. airliner. ... Texas Tech rallied to beat Michigan State 41-31 in a shootout at the Alamo Bowl.

Five years ago: The United States imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea, targeting the North's defense industry and spy service in an attempt to punish Pyongyang for a crippling cyberattack against Sony. ... California began issuing driver's licenses to immigrants who were in the country illegally. ... Little Jimmy Dickens, a diminutive singer-songwriter who was the oldest cast member of the Grand Ole Opry, died at age 94.

One year ago: At a closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, neither side budged on Trump's demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, as the partial government shutdown continued through a 12th day. ... Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a letter to shareholders, said demand for iPhones was declining and that revenue for the last quarter of 2018 would fall well below projections. ... Daryl Dragon, the cap-wearing "Captain" of the singing duo Captain & Tennille, died in Arizona at the age of 76.