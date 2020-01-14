Today in History: Jan. 14, 2020

Five years ago: The al-Qaida branch in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack on the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris. ... Eight inmates and two corrections officers died when a prison bus skidded off an icy West Texas highway, slid down an embankment and collided with a passing freight train. ... A pair of Americans, Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson, completed what had long been considered the world's most difficult rock climb, using only their hands and feet to scale the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall on El Capitan, the forbidding granite pedestal in Yosemite National Park.

One year ago: President Donald Trump rejected a suggestion to reopen the government for several weeks while negotiations would continue over his demand for billions of dollars for a border wall. ... Trump hosted the college football champion Clemson Tigers at the White House, serving fast-food burgers that he said he had paid for himself because of the partial government shutdown. ... Los Angeles teachers walked off the job for the first time in three decades, pressing for higher pay and smaller class sizes. ... House Republican leaders announced that veteran GOP lawmaker Steve King of Iowa would be blocked from committee assignments for the next two years, after he lamented that white supremacy and white nationalism had become offensive terms. ... Actress Rose McGowan pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she had left behind at Dulles International Airport two years earlier.