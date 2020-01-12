Today in History: Jan. 12, 2020

Ten years ago: Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake; the Haitian government said 316,000 people were killed, while a report prepared for the U.S. Agency for International Development suggested the death toll may have been between 46,000 and 85,000. ... U.S. and Mexican authorities announced the capture of Teodoro Garcia Simental, a high-ranking member of the Tijuana cartel known as "El Teo."

Five years ago: France deployed thousands of troops to protect sensitive sites, including Jewish schools and neighborhoods, in the wake of terror attacks that killed 17. ... Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State won the first national title in college football's playoff era, running over Oregon, 42-20.

One year ago: The partial government shutdown extended into a 22nd day, making it the longest such closure in U.S. history. ... Officials at Miami International Airport closed a terminal for parts of the weekend because of a staff shortage related to the partial government shutdown. ... Former Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro joined the 2020 Democratic presidential race, announcing his candidacy in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. ... A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak blew apart a Paris bakery, killing three people and injuring dozens.