Today in History: Jan. 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1959, the Western series "Rawhide" premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1987, the White House released a January 1986 memorandum prepared for President Ronald Reagan by Lt. Col. Oliver L. North showing a link between U.S. arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.

In 1997, a Comair commuter plane crashed 18 miles short of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing all 29 people on board.

In 2001, Linda Chavez withdrew her bid to be President-elect George W. Bush's Secretary of Labor because of controversy over an immigrant in the U.S. illegally who'd once lived with her.

In 2006, confirmation hearings opened in Washington for Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito. "The Phantom of the Opera" leapt past "Cats" to become the longest-running show in Broadway history (a record that still stands).

In 2009, the Illinois House voted 114-1 to impeach Gov. Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY'-uh-vich), who defiantly insisted again that he had committed no crime. (The Illinois Senate unanimously voted to remove Blagojevich from office 20 days later.)