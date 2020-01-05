Today in History: Jan. 5, 2020

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama scolded 20 of his highest-level officials over the thwarted Christmas Day terror attack on an airliner bound for Detroit, taking them jointly to task for "a screw-up that could have been disastrous" and should have been avoided. ... The U.S. and British embassies in Yemen reopened their doors after a two-day closure prompted by security concerns.

Five years ago: The price of oil plunged again, falling below $50 a barrel for the first time since April 2009. ... Jury selection began in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. (Tsarnaev would be convicted of all 30 charges against him and sentenced to death.) ... Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Sarah Zabel presided over Florida's first legally recognized same-sex marriages hours before the ban on such unions formally expired.

One year ago: Talks between White House officials and congressional aides failed to bring a breakthrough to end a two-week government shutdown. ... Mourners gathered in California for the funeral of police officer Ronil Singh, an immigrant from Fiji who had been shot to death on the morning after Christmas after pulling over a suspected drunk driver. (A two-day manhunt led to the arrest of a man who authorities said was in the country illegally and was preparing to flee to Mexico.)