Today in History: Dec. 19, 2019

Five years ago: President Barack Obama said Sony Pictures Entertainment "made a mistake" in shelving "The Interview," a satirical film about a plot to assassinate North Korea's leader; Sony defended its decision, saying it had no choice but to cancel the film's Christmas Day theatrical release because the country's top theater chains had pulled out in the face of threats.

One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that all 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria would be leaving that country, a move that sparked alarm and outrage from Republican lawmakers and prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Trump explained the decision by declaring victory against the Islamic State group. ... The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the fourth time in 2018 to reflect the economy's continued strength, but signaled that it expected to slow its rate hikes in 2019.