Today in History: Dec. 24, 2019

Five years ago: Sony Pictures broadly released "The Interview" online — an unprecedented counterstroke against the hackers who'd spoiled the Christmas opening of the comedy depicting the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. ... A Jordanian pilot, Lt. Mu'ath al-Kaseasbeh, was captured by the Islamic State group after his warplane crashed in Syria; he was later killed. ... TCU's Gary Patterson was named The Associated Press college football coach of the year. ... Western Kentucky held on to defeat Central Michigan 49-48 in a wild inaugural Bahamas Bowl.

One year ago: An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; he was the second immigrant child to die in December while in the agency's care. ... President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump took Christmas Eve calls from children anxious to find out where Santa was on his gift-giving journey; Trump asked one 7-year-old girl if she still believed in Santa and added, "Because at 7, it's marginal, right?" ... An hours-long coordinated attack on a public welfare building in the Afghan capital of Kabul left at least 40 people dead, as gunmen held out for eight hours against security forces. ... A federal judge ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died shortly after being released from that country.