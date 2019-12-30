Today in History: Dec. 30, 2019

Five years ago : President Vladimir Putin's chief political foe, Alexei Navalny, was convicted along with his brother, Oleg, in a fraud case widely seen as a vendetta by the Kremlin, triggering one of Russia's boldest anti-government demonstrations in years. ... Luise Rainer, a star of cinema's golden era who won back-to-back Oscars but then walked away from a glittering Hollywood career, died in London at age 104.

One year ago: President Donald Trump's outgoing chief of staff, John Kelly, told the Los Angeles Times that Trump had long ago backed away from his campaign pledge to construct a solid wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. ... A lion killed an intern, 22-year-old Alexandra Black, at a zoo in North Carolina after the animal got loose from a locked space; deputies said the lion was then shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize it failed. ... The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, criticized the reported plans to withdraw up to half of the 14,000 American troops still serving there, saying it would reduce the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal.