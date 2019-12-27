Today in History: Dec. 27, 2019

Five years ago: North Korea blamed its recent internet outage on the United States and hurled racially charged insults at President Barack Obama over the hacking row involving the movie "The Interview." ... Mehmet Ali Agca (MEH'-met AH'-lee AH'-juh), the Turkish gunman who shot and wounded John Paul II in 1981, laid white flowers on the saint's tomb in St. Peter's Basilica.

One year ago: LeBron James was selected as The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time, after reaching the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year. ... Richard Overton, the nation's oldest living world War II veteran who was also believed to be the oldest living man in the U.S., died in Texas at the age of 112. ... President Donald Trump tweeted that the shooting death of a California police officer, allegedly by a man who was in the country illegally, showed the need for a border crackdown.