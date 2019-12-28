Today in History: Dec. 28, 2019

Five years ago: AirAsia Flight 8501, an Airbus A-320, crashed during a flight from Indonesia to Singapore, killing all 162 people on board. ... The war in Afghanistan, fought for 13 bloody years and still raging, came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of the fighting from U.S.-led combat troops to the country's own security forces.

One year ago: President Donald Trump canceled New Year's plans, deciding not to travel to Florida amid a partial government shutdown that was expected to continue into the new year. ... The Environmental Protection Agency became the latest government agency to furlough employees during the partial government shutdown, but said it would keep disaster-response teams and other essential workers on the job. ... After a two-day manhunt, authorities arrested a suspected drunken driver accused of killing a California police officer who had pulled him over; they said the man later identified as Paulo Virgen Mendoza was trying to flee back to Mexico, where he lived before illegally crossing into the U.S. (Virgen Mendoza has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of Cpl. Ronil Singh).